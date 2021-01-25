Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 300,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.54% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 137,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after buying an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SFM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $22.33. 28,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

