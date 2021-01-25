Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.10% of Trupanion worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.60. 2,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,951.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $125.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $291,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,365 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

