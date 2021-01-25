Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 1.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $8,809,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,042,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $201.69. 2,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.29. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $207.94.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

