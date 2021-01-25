Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.08% of Redfin worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Redfin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Redfin by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

RDFN traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. Redfin’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

