Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

HBI traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.71 per share, with a total value of $381,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,899 shares of company stock worth $711,704. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

