Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.51. 20,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.