Haynes International (HAYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.30. 237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,071. The company has a market capitalization of $294.09 million, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $29.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAYN. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Haynes International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

