HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Target Price to C$2.80

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underpeform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13.
Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile
