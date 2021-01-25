HC Wainwright Trims Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Target Price to C$2.80

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright to C$2.80 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underpeform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LGO opened at C$1.88 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.13.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

