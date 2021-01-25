Head-To-Head Contrast: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) versus Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AGM Group and Grow Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Grow Capital -127.90% -442.92% -120.32%

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Capital has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Grow Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $710,000.00 486.77 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Grow Capital $2.37 million 15.53 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grow Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGM Group and Grow Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AGM Group beats Grow Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients. It also develops subscription based and interactive trading education website; and provides technical support plans and software customization services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. It also provides software customization, licensing, and subscription service contracts, as well as ongoing customization and maintenance services; and ad hoc services, including web hosting, website development, and other complementary professional services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

