HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $605.90 million and approximately $211,496.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00005201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.