Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Hits New 12-Month High at $239.17

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $239.17 and last traded at $238.18, with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $234.81.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 127,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.