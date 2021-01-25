HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €56.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.75 ($62.06).

ETR HLE opened at €51.20 ($60.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

