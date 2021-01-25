HempCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $869,994.16 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $869,994.16 and $839.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,483.59 or 1.00214747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024763 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 260,317,389 coins and its circulating supply is 260,182,239 coins. HempCoin's official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

