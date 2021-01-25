Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Spire worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Spire by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 191.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Spire by 375.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cfra downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,750. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

