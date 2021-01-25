Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.25. 112,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,252,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

