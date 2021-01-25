Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $26.28 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,548. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.19.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

