Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $13.67 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 339,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000. Avient accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,931,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Avient stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,136. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38.
AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.
Avient Company Profile
Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
