Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $13.67 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 339,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,671,000. Avient accounts for 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,926,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,931,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.35. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,136. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.93 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.