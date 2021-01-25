Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 132,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,964. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $767.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.