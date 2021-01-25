Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after purchasing an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

