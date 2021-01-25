Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Grocery Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,354,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after buying an additional 529,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after buying an additional 429,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 124,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after buying an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,407. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $158,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $478,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $825,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,431 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

