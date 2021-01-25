Hess (HES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HES opened at $59.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

