Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

