Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $35.47 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Hive has a total market cap of $61.17 million and approximately $35.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 414,392,474 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

