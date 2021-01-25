HOLD Price Tops $0.0075 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $5.31 million and $4,117.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

