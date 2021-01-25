Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

