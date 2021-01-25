Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Price Target Raised to GBX 225

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 213.40 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79. Ibstock plc has a 12-month low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 323 ($4.22). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £874.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05.

Get Ibstock plc (IBST.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Chris McLeish acquired 20,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,752.80 ($38,872.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock plc (IBST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock plc (IBST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.