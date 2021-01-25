Insider Selling: J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Insider Sells £25,473 in Stock

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £25,473 ($33,280.64).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Ben Whitley bought 14 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,080 ($14.11) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($197.54).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock opened at GBX 1,206 ($15.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. J D Wetherspoon plc has a twelve month low of GBX 492 ($6.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,590 ($20.77). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,114.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 990.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

