International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 168.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,932.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

