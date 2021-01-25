Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests. The company’s test consists of ThyGenX Thyroid Oncogene Panel (R), Thyroid miRNA(TM) and PancraGen(TM). Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc, formerly known as PDI Inc., is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $4.03 on Friday. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

