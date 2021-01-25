Invesco (IVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IVZ stock opened at $20.97 on Monday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

