IoTeX Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $90.46 million and $8.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.00848464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00054274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.33 or 0.04620670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00027624 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

