Iron Mountain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 21,473 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 910% compared to the average volume of 2,126 call options.

IRM traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.99. 379,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,733. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 116.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

