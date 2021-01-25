iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.11. 16,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

