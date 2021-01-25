iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after buying an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average is $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $247.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

