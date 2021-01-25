iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,471. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36.

