iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

