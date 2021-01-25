iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 163,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,676 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,708 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

