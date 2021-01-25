Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schaeffler AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a research note issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

