JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 155 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $305.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day moving average is $230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.