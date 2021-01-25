JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) a €97.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €80.46 ($94.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €79.87. VINCI SA has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

