Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.66. 123,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

