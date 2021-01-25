Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.39. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $99.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.