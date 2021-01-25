KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €89.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.13 ($81.32).

KGX opened at €75.92 ($89.32) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €72.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €71.10. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

