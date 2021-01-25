KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $236.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.68.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.66. 5,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.