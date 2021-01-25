Klimatas Price Reaches $0.0193 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $13,984.11 and approximately $143.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

