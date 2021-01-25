Kuende (KUE) Price Hits $0.0003

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Kuende has a total market cap of $293,497.82 and $39.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

