Kwmg LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $19,317,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 158.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 429,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 263,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.44. 14,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.