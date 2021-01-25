Kwmg LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after acquiring an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

