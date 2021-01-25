Kwmg LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $290.01. 221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,729. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.