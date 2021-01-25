Kwmg LLC Purchases 599 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.22. 20,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,199. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $260.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

